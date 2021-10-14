Robert Largan Column: Local mum helps others after devastating loss of her baby

Recently, Parliament debated the issue in what was a very moving occasion. A local resident, Ciara Curran, asked me to share her story.

Ciara lost her baby daughter Sinead in April 2010 due to pre-term pre-labour rupture of the membranes (PPROM). This condition is when the waters break before 37 weeks of pregnancy, putting mother and baby at risk of infection.

After such a devastating loss, Ciara went on to set up an organisation called Little Heartbeats to help women who have lost a baby to PPROM and to ensure that pregnant mothers receive the best possible care if diagnosed with that condition. The organisation has received several awards for the work that they do.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

It is amazing to see someone who has dealt with such loss respond with tremendous courage and

compassion.

In the debate, I shared Ciara’s story and paid tribute to the work of Little Heartbeats. I also used my speech to make the case for greater investment in our local health services, including a new maternity unit and antenatal clinic at Tameside Hospital.

The current maternity unit at Tameside has poor insulation and problems with overheating that affects sensitive clinical equipment, including incubators for new-born babies. Capital investment is badly needed to deliver better care for mothers and babies by ensuring that this specialist clinical equipment is not overworked.

We also need to invest more in our dedicated NHS staff. The Royal College of Midwives estimates that maternity services are experiencing a shortage of 2,000 midwives and many have considered leaving the profession.

It is vital that midwifery benefits from the Government’s recently announced £36 billion package of support for the health and social care system.

Bereaved parents also need better access to specialist psychological support through the NHS and prenatal nurses need the right training to help parents who experience baby loss.