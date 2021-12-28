Robert Largan column: Let's work together in 2022 to make High Peak even better

High Peak MP Robert Largan

Our local transport infrastructure is about to get the biggest investment in my lifetime; restoration work on the Peak District’s moors has just received another huge funding boost; the UK is about to overtake Israel as the most Covid-boosted nation in the world; and, by working together, we’ve secured £10million to regenerate Buxton town centre.

This money, which has been provided by the Government’s Future High Street Fund and topped up by council taxpayers, is a golden opportunity to revitalise parts of Buxton and help support so many local businesses and jobs.

It is really important that we make 2022 the year of getting the Buxton town centre regeneration right.

Along with organisations like Buxton Civic Association, I have had a number of concerns about High Peak Borough Council’s plans for the Future High Street Fund.

However, the important thing has been winning the bid and securing the money from the Government and that’s what I have focused on.

Now that the funding has been fully secured, it is essential that High Peak Borough Council listens to local people and fine tunes the plans.

Far more needs to be done to engage everyone in the regeneration process, including small business owners, Buxton residents and other High Peak residents who come to shop in Buxton.

I’ve spent a lot of time listening to local people and lots of good ideas have been put forward, such as trying to open up the River Wye through the town centre, finding a more convenient location for the library and, of course, improving public toilet facilities.

We should be shameless in stealing ideas from other towns who have got regeneration right.

We should also be careful in learning the lessons from those who have got it wrong.

I am confident that, if we work together, we can get this right. Buxton has so much to offer, with beautiful scenery, stunning architecture and the friendliest people.