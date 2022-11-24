High Peak Borough Council has committed a further £4.2 million to the scheme, bringing the total funding for regeneration to more than £10 million.

This funding is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Buxton. It’s important that we get it right.

Earlier this year, I launched a survey asking Buxton residents for their views on how this money should be spent. I want to thank the nearly 600 residents who took the time to share their ideas.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

When asked to rate the choice of shops and facilities in the town centre on a scale of one-to-ten, the average response was 3.7. This figure demonstrates why this funding and regeneration project is so important. When asked to list their top three priorities for the regeneration of the town centre, there was overwhelming consensus with 79 per cent of residents prioritising a greater choice of shops.

This was followed closely with calls for better public toilet facilities, prioritised by 57 per cent.

There was also significant support for restoring heritage shop fronts, where we have also secured another £1 million Government grant.

The survey also asked residents for their views on various proposals for town centre regeneration. The Labour council’s flagship proposal is to buy The Springs Shopping Centre.

The town is divided on the idea, with 31 per cent in favour, 30 per cent against and 39 per cent opting for ‘don’t know’. There was stronger support for the potential relocation of Buxton Library to the town centre, with 57 per cent in favour.

My suggestion of opening up the River Wye to create new waterfront town centre spaces proved popular with 65 per cent of respondents.

Additionally, although this would not be funded by the Future High Streets Fund, I asked local residents their views on proposals for a new health centre in Buxton. This prospect received overwhelming support from 75 per cent of respondents.

High Peak BC needs to listen carefully to residents and businesses when fine-tuning their proposals. Let’s work together to make Buxton even better!