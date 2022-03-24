The meeting follows my successful High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair last October, which was attended by hundreds of local people and over 50 local employers.

We have so many world-class businesses based right here in High Peak.

As we continue our post-pandemic recovery, I want to make certain that local people are given more opportunities to advance their future careers and get the chance to get a high-quality apprenticeship.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

There are a wide variety of fantastic career-launching programmes already available on our doorstep. However, not everyone is able to benefit from these opportunities for a variety of reasons.

Whilst our schools and educational providers do a fantastic job inspiring our young people every day, I know there is more that we can do to work together to help everyone across the High Peak, including the remote rural areas.

After all, equipping the next generation of High Peak residents with the skills they need is vital if we are to future-proof our local economy and level up the whole country.

I am really pleased we had such a productive roundtable, with everyone agreeing to work together and see if we can establish a High Peak Apprenticeship Exchange – the first of its kind in our area.

I look forward to working with schools, charities, businesses and local Government organisations in the future to make the High Peak Apprenticeships Exchange a reality, writes Robert Largan.

This would include a shared calendar of events in High Peak including jobs fairs, school visits and field trips, an information sharing service to publicise new opportunities, and a virtual presentation for employers to share more information about the apprenticeships they offer to parents, pupils and young adults.

I am determined to ensure that the pandemic doesn’t have a lasting impact on our young people’s prospects.

I was pleased to give a talk on aspiration to students at Buxton and Leek College recently and I am already beginning to plan my second annual High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair.

