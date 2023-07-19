Robert Largan column: Let's aim to open up routes to rewarding and successful careers for all

Degrees with high dropout rates and poor employment prospects will be limited by the Office for Students, the universities watchdog.

At the same time, there will be new measures to boost access to alternatives to university such as apprenticeships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently one in five graduates would be better off financially if they had never gone to university and 30 per cent of graduates don’t progress into highly skilled roles or further study after graduating.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

Too many young people are undertaking courses that don’t lead to good jobs and leave young people with poor pay and high debt.

This was driven by Tony Blair’s well meaning but deeply flawed target to get 50 per cent of all young people to go to university.

Under new Government plans announced this week, universities will have to limit the number of students they can have on courses that are failing to deliver good outcomes. This will make the system fairer for students and also taxpayers.

Advertisement

There are many other routes into the workforce other than a university degree – often with better career prospects and at a lower cost.The Government is not just focused on preventing students

'​Too many young people are undertaking courses that don’t lead to good jobs and leave young people with poor pay and high debt’, says High Peak MP Robert Largan.

Advertisement

from being ripped off but also promoting alternative routes of education such as apprenticeships and foundation year education.

They have announced they will reduce the maximum fee that universities can charge for classroom-based foundation year courses by 38 per cent.

The Government also plans to launch a single online platform where people can access careers and training opportunities quicker and more easily, opening routes for people to have a rewarding and successful career.

Advertisement

I am passionate about increasing access to apprenticeships. That’s why I established my annual High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair, which helped many local people secure employment or an apprenticeship.