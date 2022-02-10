I know that many families across the High Peak are very concerned about inflation and the rising cost of living.

I have been regularly raising this issue with Ministers for months and using my voice in Parliament to make the case for more support to help households hit by rising energy bills.

I am pleased that the Government has responded with a new support package to help with the rising cost of energy. These measures include: a £200 rebate on energy bills for all households; a £150 cash rebate for homes in Council Tax bands A-D – equivalent to 80 per cent of all households; and £144 million of discretionary funding for local authorities to support households not eligible for the council tax rebate.

Robert Largan, MP for High Peak.

I’m also pleased that the value of the Warm Homes Discount will be increased, and eligibility extended to 3 million vulnerable households, worth another £150.

Whist this new £9.1 billion plan to support households is very welcome, I am clear that the Government needs to keep all measures under review and, if necessary, take further steps to help people through this difficult period.

But we also need to look beyond the immediate future. All too often governments (of all parties) have been too focused on the next election and failed to take the difficult long-term decisions that are needed to improve the lives of people across the country.

That’s why the Government’s new ‘Levelling Up’ proposals are so welcome.

The proposals, announced last week, provide a plan to boost productivity, pay and living standards, as well as improve public services and transport connectivity. Crucially, the focus is on places like Derbyshire, not just London and the South East.

As I wrote last week, Derbyshire has been earmarked to receive extra investment in our schools, with retention bonuses for the best teachers, as well as more powers for good schools to keep standards and results high.

The Government has also given the green light to an enhanced bus service for Derbyshire, which is badly needed.

Derbyshire has also been invited to begin formal negotiations to agree a new County Deal. This would mean new powers for local councils over transport, skills training, and economic support.

Locally, we are already making progress with the £137 million Hope Valley Line upgrade, the £228 million Mottram Bypass, and the £10million regeneration for Buxton town centre.

We have an opportunity to build on this and secure even more investment locally.

Whatever may be happening in Westminster, I want to reassure you that I remain committed to standing up for the High Peak and delivering on local priorities.

