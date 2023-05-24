Although there’s still much more to do, this week’s news that inflation is back to single digits shows that the inflation has peaked and that we are still on target for it to fall to 2.9 per cent by the end of year.

That’s less than half of last year’s high of 11.1 per cent.

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) also projects that the United Kingdom will have stronger economic growth than Germany, Italy or France.

Robert Largan is the MP for High Peak.

I am also pleased that the Government is continuing the support people who need it until will we reach that point.

They have already taken steps to reduce the typical household energy bill by £1,500 and have capped the rise in rents for people in social housing.

This Conservative Government has also continued to help people with energy bills by extending the Energy Price Guarantee at £2,500 for an extra three months and has cut energy bills for those who are on prepayment meters.

By extending free childcare for children up to four, and by increasing the National Living Wage by nearly

£150 a month for full time workers, the Government is helping more people to get back to work and to earn more money at it.

By stabilising the economy and supporting families and businesses through the worst of Putin’s energy crisis, we are also seeing business confidence across the country returning.

An example of this is Cemex’s just announced plans for multi-million-pound investment in Dove Holes Quarry.

It represents a strong vote of confidence in both the High Peak and the UK. There is lots more to do but we’re making positive progress.

