Robert Largan Column: Jobs Fair will help us to build back better from this crisis

Despite the Government’s unprecedented efforts to support jobs during the pandemic through the furlough scheme, which has supported over 11 million jobs since it began, there is still more to be done.

I am determined to build back better from this crisis. Key to our economic recovery is getting people back into high-quality employment and helping our young people enter the job market as they leave education.

That’s why I have organised the first-ever High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair on Friday 29th October at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School – a critical time in our post-Coronavirus recovery. I am working with our local job centres, schools, charities, and other partners to ensure that this special event provides a valuable opportunity to help local people get a job or apprenticeship and to build their career.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

Many local and national employers will be hosting at my Jobs Fair, including Derbyshire Police, Manchester Airport, Federal Mogul (Ferodo), JCB, Tarmac, Street Crane, Swizzels, Hope Cement Works, Derbyshire County Council, Army Careers and many more.

The Government’s £2 billion Kickstart scheme, which has already helped over 69,000 16- to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit take up roles across a variety of sectors, is also playing an important role in our recovery. I am pleased that there will be a number of Kickstart roles available at my Jobs Fair, which will allow young people to gain crucial practical experience for later life and help to ensure the long-term success of our communities.

In addition, I have organised job skills workshops, apprenticeships advice and CV-writing sessions with the support of The Zink Project, Buxton & Leek College and others, in order to support people into work and equip them with the skills they need for the future.

All High Peak residents are welcome to attend, from school leavers to long-term jobseekers to those simply looking for a change of career or to re-train. I am also working hard to ensure that this valuable opportunity is open to people across the High Peak, by organising free bus transport to Chapel-en-le-Frith on the day of the event.

If there are any other local businesses looking to recruit, it’s not too late to sign up. I’d love to have even more local employers taking part. I’m hopeful this event can big a big success and help people into work.