The event was a huge success with hundreds of local residents coming along to discuss opportunities with some of our area’s most recognisable employers.

Almost 1,000 more people in High Peak are employed compared to last year, but there is always more to be done.

Therefore, I am pleased to be hosting the second annual High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair, this year in New Mills.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP. (Photo: Richard Townshend Photography)

This year’s event, on Friday, September 23, promises to be bigger and better, providing a special opportunity for people from across the High Peak to talk about their career path with almost 50 local businesses including Swizzels, Derbyshire Police, the NHS, the British Army, Manchester Airport, Breedon Cement Works, Thornbridge Brewery, Tarmac, Buxton Crescent Hotel and many more.

I have been working closely with our fantastic local job centres, schools, charities and other partners to ensure that this will be another useful event for local people.

Attendees will be able to access support to equip them with the skills they need for the future.

I have arranged apprenticeship advice for parents and students, access to the Youth Employment Support scheme from Derbyshire County Council, job skills support from The Zink Project and financial advice from your local Citizens Advice Bureau.

Last year's jobs fair is pictured.

In a rural area such as ours, I am keenly aware of just how important it is to ensure that local residents can access the full range of opportunities available to them.

That’s why I have been working hard to ensure this event is accessible to everyone, with free bus transport from Buxton, Dove Holes and Chapel-en-le-Frith, and special arrangements for our Ukrainian friends and neighbours taking refuge in the High Peak.

All High Peak residents are welcome to attend with free admission, from school leavers to long-term jobseekers to those looking for a change of career.

With almost 50 high-quality employers under one roof, this is a valuable opportunity to get into work, develop skills or find an apprenticeship.

The jobs event will be held at New Mills Leisure Centre from 10am-2pm.