Whilst I am pleased that Long Hill has finally reopened and work on the roundabout at Fairfield Common is now largely finished, we need to be much better at properly co-ordinating roadworks and planning ahead.

We need local councils to work together, co-ordinate roadworks to avoid clashes like this in future, and properly communicate with residents.

Those travelling through Whaley Bridge will be aware that Buxton Road is closed in the town centre until March 31. This is so that Network Rail can carry out vital repair work on the railway bridge.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

This is a Grade II-listed railway bridge which crosses over the road and the repairs are required due to a crack which has appeared in the bridge.

These works were originally due to take place at the same time as major roadworks on the A6. I am pleased that this has been largely avoided after I demanded that the closure be halted until works had been completed.

While the disruption around Whaley Bridge will still be significant, at least this step will limit the wider disruption as much as possible.

More broadly, since being elected, I have been working with local MPs, David Rutley (Disley) and William Wragg (Hazel Grove) on an A6 Taskforce to get a more joined-up approach between all the councils to reducing traffic on the A6 corridor.

Together with Derbyshire County Council, High Peak Borough Council, Cheshire East Council and Stockport Council, we want to see bold solutions to improve existing traffic problems.

I am pleased to report that lots of options are being considered, including looking at better traffic light signalling, reviewing problems at bottleneck junctions, encouraging a shift away from cars and towards public transport and cycling where possible.

I also want to see less HGVs on the A6 with more freight being taken by rail instead.

That’s why I’m pushing hard to improve our rail capacity.

The historic £137 million Hope Valley line upgrade will help with this, improving the line’s resilience and allowing more regular services.

I remain committed to working across parties, councils, and authorities for a more considered approach to roadworks in future.