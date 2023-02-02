I’m really grateful to High Peak Borough Council for arranging ceremonies in both Buxton and Glossop at my request. Such symbolic ceremonies are important, but they aren’t enough by themselves.

It’s incumbent on all of us to take personal responsibility to call out hate and stand up to ignorance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There has been a worrying rise in antisemitism and Holocaust denial in recent years and sadly High Peak has seen more than its fair share of anti-Jewish racism.

High Peak MP Robert Largan (Photo: Richard Townshend Photography)

Let us not forget that the Holocaust took place in a prosperous, European country, once home to a flourishing democracy. Murder was mechanised and on a scale previously unimaginable.

Six million Jewish men, women and children were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators. Roma and Sinti people, disabled people, gay men, and the Nazi’s political opponents were also murdered.

This should serve as a stark warning to us all.

As time marches on, our distance to these atrocities grows and the Holocaust is increasingly fading outside of our living memory.

‘It’s incumbent on all of us to take personal responsibility to call out hate and stand up to ignorance’, says High Peak MP Robert Largan.

Taken together with the rapid rise of social media, it is now easier than ever for fringe groups to spread harmful falsehoods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A recent study by University College London, for example, found that as many as one-in-ten people in the UK believe the Holocaust did not happen or has been greatly exaggerated.

Figures from the Home Office last year also show that antisemitic hate crimes were at their highest ever level, up 49 per cent on the year before.

It is incumbent on everyone in public life to stand up to racism wherever it rears its ugly head.

Like many, I was appalled when the independent Equality & Human Rights Commission (ECHR) found the Labour Party responsible for three breaches of the Equality Act, namely political interference in the handling of complaints about antisemitism, failure to provide training to those dealing with such complaints, and for discrediting such complaints.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holocaust Memorial Day is an important moment to stop and reflect, not just to remember the victims of humanity’s most despicable crime but also to learn the lessons of history so we are never forced to repeat them.

Words are otherwise meaningless without the moral courage to act on them.