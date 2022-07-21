Robert Largan column: It’s time for urgent reform of senior police leadership

These are all English towns and cities in which child grooming gangs have been uncovered in recent years.

Within this grim rollcall, a clear pattern emerges. The majority of perpetrators are older men of South

Asian (often Pakistani) heritage. This is hard to say and, rightly, difficult to hear.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Largan MP

But the fact remains. When children are at risk, we must follow the evidence.

In Rotherham, where around 1,400 children are thought to have been abused, the police were found to

have wilfully neglected to investigate reports for fear of stoking racial tensions.

Sadly, this police inability to investigate reported crimes goes far wider than racial politics.

'Officers on the frontline do a fantastic job but, in many areas, they have been badly let down by their senior leadership,' says Robert Largan MP.

Recently, the Independent Office of Police Conduct found that homophobia in the Metropolitan Police led to a botched investigation of Stephen Port, who killed four men over a 15-month period in 2014 and 2015.

These case studies cast an alarming light on the police’s investigative abilities across much of the country.

In Parliament recently, I raised The Daily Telegraph’s shocking report which found police failed to solve a single burglary in nearly half of the country’s neighbourhoods over the past three years.

The Government’s recruitment drive for an extra 20,000 police officers is a necessary part of this.

But it needs more than just bobbies on the beat. It needs a much greater focus on investigative policing.

In Britain, policing is by consent. It is dangerous for democracy and the rule of law when trust breaks down. The key to restoring this trust is strengthening investigative policing.

I am calling on the Government and the next Prime Minister to set out a plan of action to restore confidence in our police as a matter of urgency.

Officers on the frontline do a fantastic job and I know how hard they work for the communities they serve. But in many areas, they have been badly let down by their senior leadership.

It is time for urgent reform.