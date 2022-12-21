As with previous years, I ran a competition to design my Christmas e-card and I have donated what I would have spent on Christmas cards to the domestic abuse charity Crossroads Derbyshire.

Hundreds of children took part and the standard was so good it was impossible for me to choose a winner, so I asked the Prime Minister to pick out his three favourites!

I would like to congratulate Connor Smedley from All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy in Glossop, Amelia Drabble from Peak Forest Church of England Primary School and Millie Mallabar from St Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy in New Mills as this year’s winners.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP. (Photo: Richard Townshend Photography)

All three designs will be included in my Christmas E-card, sent out to over 10,000 local people this week!

Over the last few weeks, I’ve been getting into the festive spirit and it’s been great to see our community come together to celebrate.

I’ve attended Christmas light switch-ons in Castleton, Chapel-en-le-Frith and Glossop, worked as one of Santa’s helpers at his Grotto in Castleton and enjoyed browsing the Christmas markets in Tintwistle and Old Glossop. I volunteered with Glossop Mountain Rescue Team going around Simmondley with Father Christmas too!

I’ve also tried my best to shop local this Christmas. We’ve got so many amazing independent small businesses in High Peak.

I’ve got my Christmas dinner order in at my local butcher, Mettrick’s, and it was great to see The Pack Horse in Hayfield named in The Good Food Guide’s ‘Cosiest Pubs Guide’.

The extra £10million I secured to regenerate Buxton town centre is going to make a huge difference to the many brilliant businesses in the town.

I know that Christmas can be a tough time financially for some families, particularly with the rising cost of living.

If anyone has any difficulties accessing the support they may need, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

I would like to wish everyone across the High Peak a very happy, healthy Christmas!

