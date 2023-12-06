Robert Largan column: ​It’s good to see real progress taking place in our local schools

Every child deserves a world-class education, to give them the best chance of fulfilling their potential, no matter where they grow up.

High Peak MP Robert Largan (Photo: Richard Townshend Photography)

I went to my local comprehensive in nearby Manchester. I’ve seen friends failed by the education system under New Labour. This is an issue I take personally.

I’ve previously written in these pages about the worrying statistic that, based on Ofsted inspection reports, only 55 per cent of Derbyshire secondary schools were rated good or better, compared with the national benchmark of 80 per cent.

If ‘levelling up’ is to mean anything, it must include fixing this glaring educational inequality.

That’s why I called for a “Derbyshire Challenge” to address this inequality and help drive up standards in our local schools.

I made this case to the Department for Education and I was so pleased that I successfully convinced the Government to designate Derbyshire an Education Investment Area. This means that our local schools receive money to recruit and retain the best teachers in key subjects.

I’m really pleased that we’re seeing significant progress in our local schools.

Both Glossopdale School and Hope Valley College have both been rated ‘Good’ in every category in their recent Ofsted inspections. On top of that, Hope Valley Pathways, the post-16 specialist SEND provision, also retains a ‘Good’ rating.

It was only a few years ago that both schools were found to be ‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted. This turnaround in performance is impressive and hugely welcome.

It’s great credit to the leadership of both schools and the whole teaching staff. Governors, the Academy Trusts, pupils and parents have all played a vital role too.

I’ve always enjoyed visiting and supporting both schools where I can, including securing capital funding for Hope Valley College.

This comes on top of the much needed expansion of Glossopdale School, which has created an extra 240 local places for our area.

St Philip Howard Catholic Voluntary Academy in Glossop was also recently upgraded to ‘good’ in its

latest Ofsted inspection, compared to its 2018 rating of ‘Requires Improvement’.

It’s really encouraging that we’re seeing these improvements recognised by Ofsted.

The Government is rightly investing record amounts to deliver a world-class education, giving children in the High Peak the education they need to succeed.