When Parliament is sitting, I travel down to Westminster during the week to do my job, scrutinising legislation, holding Ministers to account, and standing up for our area.

My favourite part of the week is when I get to take the train back home up to High Peak. I try my best to get out and about as much as possible, meeting local people.

My constituency diary started on Thursday evening, which I spent knocking on doors in Shirebrook, to hear the views of local people. The biggest concern was the recent spate of car thefts in the area.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

On Friday, I visited Victoria Hall in Glossop, to meet with the Friends of Victoria Hall and see an Art for Wellbeing class put on by Glossop Arts Project.

Victoria Hall is a much-loved heritage building in the town and there are some exciting plans being discussed to secure the building’s future.

I gave a hand at Buxton Community School’s litter pick, as part of their efforts to get ready for a school open day.

In the evening, I held one of my ‘Your Local with Largan’ pub-based help and advice surgeries, at the Old Hall Hotel in Hope.

I also found time for a chippy tea at Frydays in Whaley Bridge. I’ve been helping them resolve a planning issue and it was good to say hello and enjoy their absolutely delicious food.

On Saturday, I spent the morning out knocking on doors again, this time with Coun Eva Lawson in Hayfield.

Afterwards, I went to Haddon Hall Care Home in Buxton to chat to staff, residents and family over afternoon tea. I also got to take part in the parade at Hope Wakes Week.

My Sunday started with a special service at Low Leighton Methodist Church to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the bombing of New Mills and Hayfield.

I also attended the blessing of the wells as part of Buxton Well Dressing Festival and got to try my hand at circus tricks at Glossop Carnival.

I also spent time in my office at Whaley Bridge, responding to constituents and taking up casework on behalf of local people.

So far, my office and I have taken up over 40,000 individual cases and replied to over 75,000 emails.

Whatever else might be happening in the world, I’ll keep working hard for High Peak.