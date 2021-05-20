Robert Largan Column: Incredible progress is being made as we return to normal

We are making incredible progress together. Over 82,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the High Peak. More than 20 million people across the UK have received both doses.

After a long and difficult year, it is such a relief to see much-loved local institutions starting to reopen like the Buxton Crescent, which was featured in The Sunday Times. Buxton Opera House is also reopening on 8 July with a performance of Stephen Sondheim’s musical A Little Night Music.

I have been doing my best to stand up for our local high streets as well as the arts, culture, and entertainment industries in Parliament, including helping secure around £1 million in grants for the High Peak. Places like Buxton Opera House create jobs and bring in visitors, which helps so many other local businesses too.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

To support these fantastic institutions, Vision Buxton and Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire are launching a new brand for marketing the town, encouraging people to come and visit. Tourism is vital for our local economy and jobs. I have been encouraging people to back our high streets through my ‘High Peak Shop Local’ campaign.

It is also really positive news that the funding for Buxton’s town centre regeneration has been given the official green light. Following on from the announcement in December, the £6.6 million awarded to Buxton has now been fully approved by the Government.

High Peak Borough Council has signalled their intention to commit a further £4.2 million to the scheme, bringing the total funding for regeneration to over £10 million. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Buxton. It is vital that the Council continues to listen to local people and businesses to make sure we get this right.

It is not just Buxton’s high street that needs help right now. I am determined to keep banging the drum in Parliament for Glossop, New Mills, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Whaley Bridge and all of High Peak’s high streets. Strong local high streets are not just good for jobs and the economy, they also breathe life into our communities.

