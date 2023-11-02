Robert Largan column: I'm working hard to help protect water quality across High Peak

​Last week, Coun Kath Sizeland and I visited the United Utilities sewage works at Charley Lane, located between Chapel-en-le-Frith and Chinley. Kath and I have been campaigning for improved water quality in our local rivers.

That’s why we demanded a meeting with the chief executive of United Utilities to put pressure on the water company to do more.

This follows on from the time I’ve spent with Severn Trent river rangers on the Wye, testing the water quality and learning more about the work they are doing to keep our rivers clean.

This is an issue I care about deeply. Two years ago I voted against my own party and helped pass a new law placing a new legal duty on water companies to stop discharging sewage into our rivers and waterways.

As part of the new requirements being placed on water companies, United Utilities are currently working on a £12million investment project at the Charley Lane site to increase capacity and help bring an end to sewage discharges into our rivers.

It was good to learn more about the project and see progress on the construction.

I’m really passionate about protecting our environment and enhancing the water quality in our rivers.

I’m very pleased that the Government has been listening and produced a Plan for Water. A comprehensive long-term plan to ensure the country has the clean water supplies we need and to end the long-standing practice of storm overflow discharges into our rivers and waterways.

As part of this, the water companies have agreed to invest over £50billion into our water infrastructure, to help end sewage discharges into rivers. This £12million at Charley Lane is part of this programme.

The Government is investing a further £1.6 billion to curb nutrient pollution and bolstering water supply.

We are also enhancing the power of regulators to ensure that water companies are held accountable, with huge fines for water companies that pollute.

The Government is also establishing the Water Restoration Fund, financed by water company profits, channelling resources from environmental fines and penalties into projects that improve our waterways.

We’re making real progress but there’s lots more to do. That’s why I’ll keep engaging with both United Utilities and Severn Trent to push them to go further faster.