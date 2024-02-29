Robert Largan column: I'm proud to be a champion for our region’s amazing farmers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Farmers are critical for landscape management, conservation, environmental recovery, providing nature based solutions to climate change, flood risk mitigation, water quality improvement measures and wildfire risk mitigation, just to name a handful of the many vital roles that farmersplay.

Last month, I arranged for the Prime Minister to visit Edale and talk with local farmers from across the High Peak at a special policy discussion.

High Peak MP Robert Largan (Photo: Richard Townshend Photography)

It was good to give local farmers a chance to share their concerns at the highest level of government.

Off the back of his visit to High Peak, last week the Prime Minister announced a major new package of support for farmers, as part of a long-term plan to champion our countryside and protect British farming for the next generation.

This announcement was made at the National Farmers Union conference, promising not only this significant new funding support, but also measures to cut down on unnecessary bureaucracy so that farmers can more easily develop buildings and farm shops.

The Government has introduced better targeted funding for farmers and measures to protect our best farmland – but there is more that can be done to help.

​”​Farmers are an essential part of our economy and our society. They are vital to our food security. But farming is about so much more than just food”, says Robert Largan MP.

In the next financial year a £427 million package of grants for farmers will come out, including funding for technology and productivity schemes.

This will be the largest ever package of its kind. A UK-wide Food Security Index with new rules to make sure farmers always get fair prices for their products has also been announced.

This will be published at the next Farm to Fork Summit, which is set to become an annual tradition, giving farmers a good opportunity to raise their concerns directly with the Government.

Meanwhile, the Welsh Labour Government’s unpopular agriculture policy is causing deep uncertainty for farmers across Wales.

Keir Starmer has said that the Welsh Labour Government’s policies will be his blueprint for the rest of the country.

I know that this is a big worry for many English farmers too, including here in the High Peak.

I’m proud to be a champion for our amazing local farmers in Parliament, making sure their voice is heard on everything from sheep worrying to a better deal for tenant farmers.