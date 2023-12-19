Robert Largan column: I’m proud to be a champion for our high streets and local businesses​​​​​​​

​It’s well documented that I am a big supporter of our small businesses in the High Peak, especially our great pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants.

​I know we’re all guilty of taking the easy option and doing a bit of online Christmas shopping, but I’m continuing with my High Peak Shop Local campaign to encourage everyone to support our amazing local small businesses.

I’m proud to be a champion for our high streets and local businesses. That’s why I fought so hard to get £10million for Buxton town centre and £7million to restore Glossop Town Hall and Market Hall.

It’s also why I convinced the Government to cut business rates, protecting thousands of businesses in High Peak. We’re also extending the retail, hospitality and leisure relief.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

Together, these measures represent a £4.3 billion support package. Freezing the business rates multiplier for small businesses for a fourth consecutive year will save an average shop £1,650, with 69,300 businesses in our region benefitting.

Extending the retail, hospital and leisure relief will benefit 230,000 properties with almost £2.4 billion in support, protecting small businesses in our high streets and town centres. This measure will cut the cost of business rates for 14,845 businesses across our region.

I also know that some of our pubs have been concerned about energy costs. Having previously provided £7.4 billion to businesses through the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, the Government has committed to continuing to support businesses like our pubs with energy costs.

Currently, the Energy Bills Discount Scheme provides a baseline discount on energy bills until the end of March 2024. There is also the increased Employment Allowance of £5,000, which takes the smallest 40 per cent of businesses out of paying any National Insurance at all.

But I wanted to do more to help celebrate all our brilliant local pubs in particular. I’ve been running my High Peak Best Pub competition to crown the best pub in the whole High Peak.

Huge numbers of you nominated your favourite local pub. The local winner from each part of High Peak has now gone into the grand final. Voting is open on my website, at www.robertlargan.co.uk/bestpub. Why not vote for your favourite and enjoy a drink down your local this Christmas?