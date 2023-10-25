Robert Largan column: I'm pleased to see new moves to tackle the scourge of shoplifting

​In High Peak, we’re really lucky to have so many amazing local businesses, especially on our high streets. They create jobs, enrich our town centres and are essential for our local economy.

​Many high street businesses are facing a real challenge from shoplifting, which is a scourge for far too many town centres across the country.

While it is encouraging to see a 29 per cent increase in charges for shoplifting in the past year, the rise in offending is concerning.

So I’m really pleased that the Government have just launched a new Retail Crime Action Plan.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

The plan includes a police commitment to prioritise attending the scene of shoplifting incidents and to follow up on any evidence that could reasonably lead to catching a perpetrator.

Forces will also step up targeted hotspot patrols in badly affected areas.

There are also plans to capture CCTV footage of the whole incident, and to use the Police National Database and use facial recognition technology to further aid efforts to identify and prosecute offenders – particularly prolific or potentially dangerous individuals.

A specialist new police team is also being created to build a comprehensive intelligence picture of the organised crime gangs that fuel many shoplifting incidents across the country, to help target and dismantle them.

I know this zero tolerance approach will be welcomed by many local traders.

This comes on top of the extra resources Derbyshire Police are receiving to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour, as well as the extensive ongoing operations against drug dealing, especially in Buxton.

This is all being boosted by the extra 351 police officers that we’ve recruited locally too.

I’m passionate about supporting our high streets and local businesses.

That’s why I worked so hard to help secure £10million to regenerate Buxton town centre at £7million to restore Glossop Town Hall and Glossop Market Hall. It’s why I’m campaigning for better public toilet facilities in our town centres too.