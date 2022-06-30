I recently spent an enjoyable morning at Saint Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy in New Mills. While there, I saw a great song and dance performance from Class Three about British values.

It’s heart-warming to see children learning about the things that make our country such a great place to live.

The pupils didn’t hold back when it came to questioning me and I faced some very tough questions.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

As well as New Mills primary school, I also visited Charlesworth Primary to see for myself the difficulties the children there are facing on their way to school.

Residents will know that the village is often used as a rat run to avoid the congestion on Mottram Moor, making roads very busy in the morning. Together with George Wharmby, the hard-working local councillor, the children are campaigning to have a crossing put in place in the village.

The children have my full backing, and I will be pushing hard to get a crossing built.

I was very pleased to welcome students from the school to Parliament the other week too.

I am always eager to get school groups and constituents down to Westminster. Do get in touch if you’d like a free tour of Parliament.

I also offer work experience placements in both my Whaley Bridge and Westminster offices.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to assist my team answering queries from constituents, researching government policy, writing press releases, or accompanying me to meetings in Westminster.

If you’re over the age of 14 and would be interested in seeing what it’s like to be an MP, you can apply by sending a copy of your CV and short covering letter to [email protected]

The pandemic has been particularly tough for young people and there is a real danger that Covid will end up exacerbating long-standing inequalities.

I am determined that every child, regardless of their background, has the same opportunity to fulfil their potential.

Last year I was proud to hold the first ever High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair, connecting hundreds of employers with prospective job hunters.

I am pleased to report work is underway on another fair later this year.