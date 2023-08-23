Robert Largan column: I'm backing moves to tackle the barrier of high childcare costs

When I’m out knocking on doors across the High Peak, one of the biggest concerns is about the cost of living. That’s why the Government is rightly focused on tackling inflation to ease pressure on household budgets.

​​But one of the biggest challenges for parents is the cost of childcare. Many younger couples are facing a dilemma, being forced to choose between having a career or having a family.

England has some of the highest quality childcare provision in the world, with 96 per cent of early years settings rated as Good or Outstanding by Ofsted. But high childcare costs is a barrier to many parents.

I’m fully supporting the Government’s efforts to help parents with the largest expansion of childcare in history, intended to make childcare truly affordable and available for all parents.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

The Government is doing this by doubling funding for childcare to around £8billion per year, to help increase childcare provision and places.

This will allow us to expand the ages that are eligible for free childcare. Currently, eligible parents of three and four year olds can get 30 hours a week free childcare.

That’s a big help to many parents. But the Government are now in the process of expanding

eligibility, starting with parents of nine month olds and all the way up to their child starting school.

The extra Government funding is also expanding wraparound care, so that parents of school age children can access childcare in their local area from 8am to 6pm.

This extra childcare support will make a huge difference to parents, household budgets, childcare providers and the wider economy.

This will help more parents get back into work, which in turn will help businesses who are struggling to fill vacancies.

These reforms are a really practical way to help make life easier for parents and boost economic growth.

If your family is eligible for 30 hours free childcare, make sure you apply before August 31.

You can find out more information at childcarechoices.gov.uk