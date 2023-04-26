I have long campaigned on improving water quality and protecting our rivers from pollution.

In fact, I previously rebelled and voted against my own party on this issue, to successfully change the law to put a legal duty on water companies to stop sewage overflows being discharged into rivers and waterways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I also backed a Private Member’s Bill on cleaning up rivers, brought forward by my friend, Philip Dunne MP.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

I’ve regularly challenged water companies on their failure to invest in tackling this problem.

I also successfully secured a huge increase in funding for the restoration of our moors here in the Peak District, which will help improve water quality.

Advertisement

In addition to this, I voted in favour of the landmark Environment Act, to put the toughest ever, legally binding environmental protections in place, which were widely welcomed by green groups across the country.

Advertisement

I am very proud of my record on tackling pollution and on other environmental issues.

‘I can assure readers that I will continue to support measures to clean up our rivers and to keep holding water companies to account’, says Robert Largan MP.

This week, Parliament again voted for measures to enshrine stringent targets into law to protect rivers, including requiring water companies like United Utilities and Severn Trent to deliver £56billion of investment in infrastructure to stop sewage discharges and clean up pollution.

Advertisement

The Government has also introduced new duties on water companies to monitor the water quality upstream and downstream of storm overflows and sewage disposal works.

In addition this will require them to publish near real time information on the operation of storm overflows and data on storm overflow operations.

Advertisement

We’re also prosecuting water companies that illegally pollute our rivers, making polluters pay for damage to our natural environment.

Since 2015, the Environment Agency has brought 58 prosecutions against water companies, securing fines of over £141 million.

Advertisement

Some of the biggest fines were imposed in recent years – including a record £90 million fine for Southern Water in 2021.

These fines are being reinvested into improving our natural environment, protecting public health and reducing pollution.

Ringfenced funds will be invested into environmental and water quality improvement projects, including the restoration of our moors, initiatives creating wetlands, re-vegetating riverbanks and reconnecting meanders to main rivers.

Advertisement

These fully costed plans are deliverable and will make a huge difference to our rivers, our wildlife and our beautiful countryside.

Advertisement

I can assure readers that I will continue to support measures to clean up our rivers and hold water companies to account.