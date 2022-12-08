I was first selected to stand for the seat by local party members back in October 2018.

I am very proud of my record over the last three years, including the successful reinstatement of the local breast cancer screening unit; the upgrade of the Hope Valley railway line; securing £10million to regenerate Buxton Town Centre; the expansion of Glossopdale School; and the creation of the annual High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair.

As the first MP to live in Glossop since 1929, I am particularly proud of finally getting the green light for the Mottram Bypass and Glossop Spur Road after more than 50 years of endless promises.

I also successfully got Derbyshire designated an Educational Investment Area to provide additional funding for local schools and teachers.

Over the last three years, I’ve also demonstrated my independent-minded approach, being unafraid to stand up to my party when I think they’ve got things wrong.

By taking this approach, I have successfully helped to change Government policy in a number of areas, including removing VAT from home insulation materials, providing more support for pubs, and strengthening the law to tackle pollution in rivers and waterways.

Since 2019, I have taken up 46,056 individual cases on behalf of local people and replied to over 87,000 emails as well as countless letters, phone calls, surgery appointments and conversations on doorsteps.

This reselection means I will contest the next general election (not expected for another two years) as the Conservative Party Candidate for High Peak.

It’s said that all political careers end in failure. Personally, I consider staying true to my principles and doing the right thing as a success, whatever happens at the ballot box.

But it is also said that a week is a long time in politics.

There is a long way to go until the next election and there is a lot more I want to achieve for our area.

Whatever happens, I will continue to go the extra mile for local people.

The High Peak is a special place and I want to continue to work with you all to make the place I am proud to call home an even better place to live!