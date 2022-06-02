Robert Largan Column: I will keep standing up in Parliament for our veterans and their families

I wasn’t there just to enjoy a first-class fry up (though Shellie’s food really is excellent!). I wanted to take the time to chat to veterans, hear their stories show them my support.

It was great to chat to veterans like Arthur, who told me about his time serving in Singapore and Malaya, and learn about their experiences.

The monthly breakfast is a fantastic initiative to support local veterans. The group meet on the third Saturday of every month at The Pride of the Peaks and is open to all veterans. They are a really friendly group, and I would encourage everyone who is eligible to join.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP

I also talked to Falklands veterans too. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, when British Citizens were attacked without warning, by the despotic Argentinian military junta.

Despite the doubts of many, the British Taskforce successfully liberated the islanders, thanks to the remarkable bravery and professionalism of our armed forces.

As we remember that conflict, we should also reflect on what more can be done to support our veterans.

Under the previous Labour Government, members of our Armed Forces from foreign or Commonwealth countries, like the Gurkhas, could be charged extortionate fees of up to £2,389 to settle in this country.

I am proud that this Government will be scrapping settlement fees for foreign citizens who have served in the UK Armed Forces.

The Office for Veterans’ Affairs was also created in 2019 to take on the challenges faced by our nation’s veterans, coordinating action on veterans’ mental and physical health, education and employment.

I also warmly welcome the Veterans' Strategy Action Plan which included specific provisions to help make Britain the best place in the world to be a veteran by 2028.

Under the plan, the Government will provide an additional £18 million over the next three years for veterans’ physical and mental health services, as well as £5 million for new innovative health projects.

I am pleased that High Peak has signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant which enshrines a duty to tailor public services specifically to the needs of veterans their families, to ensure that they receive the support they need to adapt to civilian life.