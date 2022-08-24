Robert Largan column: I will keep making the case to help those struggling with bills

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rising energy bills are, understandably, the biggest concern of local people. Clearly, the next Prime

Minister’s top priority must be to clamp down on the rising cost of living.

Since January, I have publicly called on the Government to improve our energy security and provide more support for households and businesses hit by higher costs.

High Peak MP Robert Largan

I have also regularly met with ministers to discuss the concerns of businesses in High Peak and I have used my voice in Parliament to make the case for more support in the short term to help households hit by rising energy bills.

Last month, I put forward a policy proposal which would cut fuel costs and carbon emissions, whilst boosting UK food production. This would be achieved through repurposing land currently used to grow crops for cars to produce food for people.

I also campaigned successfully to get VAT removed from all home insulation materials in the last Budget.

I have repeatedly called on the next Prime Minister to be honest with the British people about the tough choices ahead, bear down on inflation, and cut the cost of energy bills.

In October, the energy price cap is due to rise 65%. This could see household bills increase to around £3,240 per year – rising again in January.

Inflation is also at the highest level in 40 years, hitting 10.1% in the 12 months to July, and forecasts predict further rises ahead.

Inflation hits those on fixed and lower incomes hardest, stripping away the value of the pounds in their pockets.

The Government has already put forward a package of support to mitigate some of these price rises, with one-third of households set to receive £1,200 each.

Every household on means-tested benefits will also receive a £650 cost of living payment; pensioners

in receipt of Winter Fuel Payment will receive an extra £300; those receiving disability benefit will receive a £150 cost of living payment.

Over the coming weeks, Derbyshire County Council will also issue a £100 voucher to 23,000 residents across the county to help with the cost of living, as part of the Government’s Household Support Fund.

You may also be entitled to an emergency cash payment from the Council. For further information, please call 01629 533399.

Clearly, further measures are needed to help people through this difficult period.