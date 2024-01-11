Robert Largan column: I will continue to make the case for working people in High Peak

​January is always a difficult month for people. Christmas is over. Back to work. And the bills need to be paid.

​I’m really pleased that a number of measures are coming into effect this month, to help working families with the cost of living and ensure that work is rewarded.

This month, when people get their payslip, they’ll be receiving a big tax cut. The Government has cut National Insurance contributions by two per cent. This is a tax cut for 27 million working people across the country.

In the real world, this tax cut will make a big difference for so many people in the High Peak. A family with two earners on average income will be £900 better off. A senior nurse in the NHS will be £600 better off.

High Peak MP Robert Largan (Photo: Richard Townshend Photography)

The average police officer will be over £630 better off. A typical junior doctor will be over £750 better off. A self-employed plumber will be over £450 better off. A typical teacher will be over £630 better off.

Tax is also getting cut for two million self-employed. A self-employed person earning £28,000 a year will get a £350 tax cut.

But we’re providing further help to parents with young children. The Government is rolling out the largest ever expansion of childcare, providing 30 hours a week of free childcare for 38 weeks a year, for eligible working parents of children aged nine months to three years.

This will be in addition to the 30 hours a week already provided for eligible working parents of 3-4-year-olds.

From this month, eligible parents of two-year-olds can now apply for 15 hours per week, with the full scheme on track to be in place by September 2025, as the number of childcare places increases.

As a result of these reforms, the Government will be providing free childcare for eligible working parents of children from nine months until they start school.

So many local parents have told me that this will be a big help with the cost of living.

At the same time it will help support education for the youngest children, and remove one of the biggest barriers facing parents who want to get back to work.

This support for working families is only possible because this Government has made the difficult to get inflation under control.