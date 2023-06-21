Robert Largan Column: I will continue to go the extra mile to help High Peak people

In that time, my team and I have replied to 98,758 emails and letters, as well as countless phone calls, surgery appointments, doorstep conversations, visits to my office and chance encounters across the High Peak.

I also recently hit a major milestone, taking up 50,000 individual cases on behalf of local people.

Case 50,000 was local resident Tanya Lloyd, who received a number of incorrectly issued parking fines at Howard Town Mill car park in Glossop.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

There have been long running issues at the car park due to an error with the camera technology, with a large number of residents hit by incorrect parking fines.

I’m really pleased that I was able to take up Tanya’s case and get the fines cancelled in full.

In total, I’ve been able to get more than £10,000 of incorrect parking fines cancelled for my constituents at Howard Town Mill and got UKPC to finally fix the camera error.

To mark the 50,000-case milestone, I met Tanya at the car park to celebrate being able to help her!

But I’ve done a lot more than just help people with parking fines. The 50,000 cases includes all sorts of issues including housing, pension credit, personal independence payments, driving licence renewals, potholes, passport renewals, care packages, issues with energy bills, access to healthcare, education issues and many many more!

I’m really fortunate to have a brilliant team of dedicated caseworkers who help me to help local people.

If you need help with an issue or want to ask me a question, there are lots of ways you can get in touch.

You can email me at [email protected] You can call my office on 01663 769 779. You can also write to me or visit my office at 18 Market Street, Whaley Bridge, SK23 7LP. You can attend one of my weekly surgeries or sign up to my free email newsletter at www.robertlargan.co.uk/newsletter.

I’ll continue to go the extra mile to help people and make the High Peak even better!