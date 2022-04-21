Maggie is a guide dog for Sarah, who lives in Buxton, and I went for a walk with the pair to see for myself the difficulties faced by those who are blind or partially sighted.

For the blind, or those with mobility issues, there are significant challenges on many streets, including pavement parking, bins left thoughtlessly in the middle of the pavement and the dangers of poorly maintained pavements with many tree roots being significant trip hazards.

I also met with the High Peak Access Group, a collective committed to widening the accessibility of facilities across the High peak.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

The 2010 Equality Act puts a public duty on building owners to make reasonable adjustments where disabled people would be put at a substantial disadvantage.

Despite this, however, I heard from the group how many buildings are still lacking the necessary adaptations.

For this reason, I am pleased that the Government is undertaking a full review of existing building regulations related to access needs.

In particular, the Government is looking to raise the standards expected of new homes.

It is also important that existing properties are adapted in such a way that older and disabled people can live independently and safely at home for longer.

Significant progress has been made over the past decade, with over £4 billion invested through the Disabled Facilities Grant to fund adaptions for around 50,000 people.

I have long campaigned for improved public toilet facilities. For many people this can make a real difference in their ability to visit our town centres.

In Parliament, I helped successfully campaign to change the law to exclude public toilets from business rates, making it cheaper for councils to provide them.

Recently, £30 million has also been given to local authorities in England to invest in more Changing Places Toilets. I hope that High Peak Borough Council makes the most of this opportunity.

At Chinley Station, where I have long-campaigned for step-free access, we are moving closer to positive change, with a very strong bid to the Access for All fund. I am supporting this along with Chinley and Buxworth Transport Group.

Whatever the next few weeks bring, I’ll be standing up for local people with disabilities.