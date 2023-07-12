​When I learned of these proposals, I immediately approached the Labour council and asked them to join me in opposing the plans. They did not do this, telling me that ‘it’s not for us to comment’.

Conservative councillors have requested that the application be brought before elected councillors for decision, instead of just being rubber stamped.

The application will be heard at the upcoming meeting of the planning committee on August 1.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP. Photo: Richard Townshend Photography.

The meeting is at 1.30pm at Buxton Methodist Church.

I will be attending and speaking against the application, supporting Derbyshire Police. Members of the public can also attend.

You can submit your objection to the application at tinyurl.com/buxtonadc

The proposal has come about because the University of Derby has a black hole in its budget, due to the closure of the Buxton campus, leaving them with an empty hall of residence, while being trapped in a long lease.

‘I will be pushing for High Peak Halls to be converted into badly needed affordable homes for local people’, writes Robert Largan. (Photo: Google)

It is also a symptom of a wider problem.

That’s why I’m working hard to get the Illegal Migration Bill passed into law, so we can get control of our borders and stop the small boats.

Frustratingly, Labour has been fighting tooth and nail against these plans.

Labour has no plan to stop the boats. They don’t want to stop the boats.

But I don’t just want to stop the university’s plans for an asylum dispersal centre.

I want to see High Peak Halls used in a positive way to help local people.

I will therefore be pushing for High Peak Halls to be converted into badly needed affordable homes for local people.

This option might not be as lucrative for the university and it will need the Labour council to step up.

But it is the right way forward for the High Peak.

Residents can still fill in my survey on this issue by going to www.robertlargan.co.uk/immigration

​