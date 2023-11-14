Robert Largan column: I want to get a grip on area's drugs issue so let's work together to make High Peak safer

Whenever I’m knocking on doors, concerns about drug dealing particularly on and around Fairfield Road in Buxton comes up again and again. It’s not just an issue in Buxton. I’ve had plenty of concerns raised in Chapel-en-le-Frith and Glossop too.

So many local people are concerned about this and the way it impacts on residents, particularly vulnerable young people.

I’m determined to get a grip on this issue. That’s why I’ve previously organised multi-agency meetings, bringing together Derbyshire Police, the council, social services, the NHS and housing providers, to take a joined-up approach, which has produced positive results.

But the deep-seated problems remain and are often highly visible. So I’m continuing to push for action.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

The Police are putting significant extra resources into tackling drug issues in the area, deploying more officers and bringing in specialist support.

I’m really pleased to report that following a significant police operation, there have been 17 arrests.

Drugs with a street value of almost £9,000 have been seized, along with more than £5,500 in cash, plus weapons including two imitation firearms and an axe.

This is a significant disruption to drug networks and a really important step forward.

I’m very grateful to Derbyshire Police’s ongoing hard work. But they still need help from the local community so if you know anything or see anything suspicious, please report it.

You can make non-urgent reports by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. For emergencies, please still call 999.