I think there is a real frustration that politicians seem completely consumed by petty squabbling, instead of focusing on the big issues that are facing the country.

I have always taken an independent-minded approach as your MP for High Peak.

In my first speech as your MP in the House of Commons, I promised to speak out against my party and the Government when they got things wrong.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

By taking this approach, I have been able to help secure significant investment in the High Peak and to get important changes in the law.

I have helped to win additional safeguards on animal welfare, food standards and environmental protections.

I am proud of my record of standing up for what is right.

There were no elections in High Peak last week, but local people had their first chance to pass judgement on the Labour-run borough council back in April.

In the Cote Heath by-election, they voted overwhelmingly for change, with a 12 per cent swing recorded from Labour to Conservative.

Our fantastic winning candidate, Kevin Kirkham, campaigned on things that people really care about.

These included improving play area facilities, expanding the local primary school and investing in local infrastructure.

Local councillors make key decisions that affect all of our lives and they can make a real difference for the better.

If you care about your local area and you want to make a positive change, then why not put yourself forward and stand for election next year?

No previous experience or particular qualifications are required for those interested in standing.

The only requirement is that you have a passion for making a difference.

I believe that change is possible.

We have already removed Labour’s majority and made their councillors more accountable to the people of High Peak.

I want to build on the success of our fantastic local councillors and make the High Peak an even better place to live.

You can join me and sign up at www.robertlargan.co.uk/getinvolved