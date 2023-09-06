Robert Largan column: ​I want people to benefit from the opportunities work brings

In an uncertain world, there are few constants. But one is the simple fact that no Labour Government has ever left office with unemployment lower than when they came to power.

By contrast, there are nearly four million more people in work now than when Labour left office in 2010.

There are two million more disabled people in work compared to a decade ago and there are all time record numbers of people earning a salary.

But although the overall number of people who are economically inactive has fallen significantly from the pandemic peak, there are still over 2.5 million people who are on incapacity benefits.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP

This labour shortage is definitely holding our economy back. But it’s also holding back human potential.

I want to see everybody who can do so gets to benefit from all the opportunities that work brings— not just the financial security, but all the physical and mental health benefits too.

No-one who can work should be left behind.

That’s why the Government announced an extra £2 billion investment to help disabled people and those with health conditions to move into work.

That includes bringing in a new universal support employment programme, which will assist disabled people and those with health conditions to connect with vacancies and provide support and training to help them to start and stay in a role.

Since Covid, the world of work has changed, opening up more opportunities for people to work flexibly — including from home.

This means there are greater opportunities to help more people into work, who simply wouldn’t have been able to do so previously.

The Government is rightly bringing forward reforms to help many with disabilities or mental health issues back into work, with the right support.

At the same time, it’s essential that those who are unable to work are continued to be properly supported by the welfare safety net.

Locally, I am doing my part with my annual High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair. This year it will be on Friday, September 29, at the Octagon Hall at Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.

Since I founded these events, 1,000 more local people are in work. We are making real progress.