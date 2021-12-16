Robert Largan Column: I promise I will give my all in standing up for the High Peak

The last two years have certainly been eventful, full of difficult decisions and challenging moments.

But we’ve also achieved a lot by working together locally: getting a contract signed to finally build the £228million Mottram Bypass & Glossop Spur Road; securing £10million to regenerate Buxton town centre; reinstating the breast cancer mobile screening unit; getting the green light for the £137million upgrade to the Hope Valley line.

Other achievements included holding the first ever High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair; expanding Glossopdale School to create an extra 240 places; getting the High Peak included in the ultra-fast broadband rollout; tripling the funding for the restoration of our local moors; winning funding to restore Glossop Town Hall and the high street; securing millions in grants to help local businesses and secure the future of important local heritage buildings, like Torr Vale Mill, Buxton Opera House and the Buxton Crescent; to name just a few.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

I’ve also worked hard to support local people. My office and I have taken up over 30,000 individual cases and responded to over 40,000 emails, letters, and phone calls. I have also had countless face-to-face meetings at my weekly help and advice surgeries.

Nationally, I have always spoken with an independent-minded voice, prepared to vote against the Government when I think they’ve got things wrong.

I’m proud to have been able to campaign to successfully change the law in a number of areas, including getting the Government to change their mind on certain issues. I want to thank everyone who has supported and worked with me.

I realise many people didn’t vote for me and that some strongly disagree with me sometimes. However, I hope people realise that I think long and hard about the decisions I have to make in Parliament. I always look to do what I believe is right and in the best interests of the High Peak.

‘I’ve no idea how long I’ll be in this job. But for as long as I am, I promise you that I will continue to give my all in standing up for our local area’, says Robert Largan.

I’ve no idea how long I’ll be in this job. But for as long as I am, I will continue to give my all in standing up for our area. Let’s work together to make the High Peak even better!