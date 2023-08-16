​I believe it is really important that local people are able to speak to their elected representatives and make their views heard.

Since being elected in 2019, I have worked to be the most accessible MP that the High Peak has ever had.

I’ve done this through a variety of different methods including my weekly help and advice surgeries, my regular ‘Your Local with Largan’ pub-based meetings, my frequent community policing forums, my regular free email newsletter, my social media and my weekly sessions, knocking on doors to listen to your views directly on your doorstep.

I’m proud to have gone the extra mile to listen to and to help local people, with me and my Whaley Bridge office taking up over 50,000 individual cases on behalf of local people since 2019.

However, one area I want to do more in is making Parliament itself more accessible.

Therefore, I am writing this week to invite you to come and visit Parliament. Parliament is the heart of democracy in the UK and I believe it’s important that people get a chance to come and see it in action.

There are lots of different options to visit, that my office and I can help arrange for you.

There are free guided tours of the Palace of Westminster including; Westminster Hall, the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

If you are visiting Parliament whilst the House of Commons is sitting, you may also be able to visit the House of Commons Public Gallery to watch a debate taking place.

Prime Minister’s Questions is the most popular Parliamentary session of the week and requires a ticket to attend.

There are also amazing opportunities for schools to come along and learn about the role of an MP and Parliament.

It is always a pleasure to see pupils from local schools coming to Parliament for a tour – wherever I can, I always endeavour to meet these groups to answer any questions students may have.

I can help with organising a guided tour of Elizabeth Tower to see the inner workings of the world-famous Big Ben bell as it strikes the hour.

If you or your school would like to come and visit, you can email me at [email protected] or call my office on 01663 769 779. Or you can just pop into my office at 18 Market Street in the centre of Whaley Bridge.