Robert Largan column: I hope that we can peacefully honour our sacred war dead this weekend

​It has been widely reported that yet more ‘pro-Palestinian’ protests have been planned for Armistice Day this weekend and that there is a clear and present risk to the Cenotaph and other war memorials.

​Obviously, this is utterly appalling and must not take place.

We’ve see these ‘pro-Palestine’ protests every single weekend since October 7 when over 1,500 men, women and children were brutally murdered by Hamas just for being Jewish.

These protests have completely dominated our city centres and many train stations, causing significant public disorder.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

I have no doubt that some of the people attending these protests are doing so out of a sincere concern for innocent civilians in Gaza.

Other protesters are just enjoying the thrill of play-acting as revolutionaries with little real understanding of the reality. Some are well meaning but simply naive.

However, we need to be honest. Some people attending the protests just hate Jews. Others are Islamist extremists, openly calling for Jihad on our streets. These are not merely ‘peace marches’.

The protests have been a constant cover for anti-Jewish racism, for intimidation, for calls in support of Hamas, calls in support of genocide, calls for Jihad.

""I sincerely hope that this Remembrance Sunday we are able to honour our sacred war dead without the interference of these modern-day appeasers”, says Robert Largan MP.

At the weekend, it was reported that a senior adviser at the Met Police, who has been advising on the response to these protests, has himself led chants calling for the genocide of Jews.

This revelation is earth shattering. Indeed, much of the Met Police’s decision making over the last few weeks now suddenly makes total sense. This is an extremely serious failure and one that has had devastating consequences for public order and trust in the police.

This individual has been removed from his position but it is clear that serious and urgent change is needed at the Met Police.

Public order must be enforced. We cannot continue this destructive cycle of hate on our streets.