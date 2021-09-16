Robert Largan Column: HS2 is good for the economy, jobs and our public transport

Firstly, despite its name, HS2 has never been simply about shaving 30 minutes off journey times down to London. It has always been about tackling the capacity challenge on the country’s most important strategic railway, the West Coast Main Line. If we were to cancel HS2 and do nothing, within a few years this most vital artery of our entire national railway network would quite simply grind to a halt, causing huge damage to our economy, especially in the North and Midlands.

Now, I’ve seen many claim that the internet and remote working will take care of this problem all by itself. This ignores that fact that (excluding the pandemic) rail passenger figures have gone up every single year since the internet was invented. It also ignores the issue of rail freight. I am all for harnessing technology but with the best will in the world, you cannot deliver millions of tonnes of goods via Zoom.

Secondly, the most common argument against HS2 is that we should prioritise fixing existing commuter rail services instead, which buys into a completely false-choice narrative. After all, London was not forced to choose between Crossrail and Thameslink. The North and the Midlands should not be forced to make a choice, either.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

This argument also completely misses the point of HS2, which is to free up capacity on existing commuter lines and enable other transport improvements, such as Northern Powerhouse Rail.

High Peak is a good example of this situation. Both the Buxton line and the Hope Valley lines run through one of the busiest rail corridors in the country, between Stockport to Manchester. HS2 would free up a huge amount of extra capacity by taking the fast trains off this corridor, creating the potential for more frequent and reliable services for places like Buxton, New Mills, Chinley, Whaley Bridge and Chapel-en-le-Frith.

And this is on top of the £137million capacity upgrade to the Hope Valley line, which is starting construction shortly.

Finally, a myth has developed that HS2 will be bad for the environment. If people are serious about tackling climate change and decarbonising the economy, I cannot see how they can credibly oppose HS2, a project specifically designed to reduce our reliance on domestic flights and to get cars and HGVs off our roads, shifting people and freight from a high-carbon form of transport to a low-carbon one.

Completing HS2 is good for jobs, good for the economy, good for public transport, and good for tackling climate change. It is vital that we keep HS2 on track, says Robert Largan.