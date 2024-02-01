Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I attended a special civic ceremony for Holocaust Memorial Day in Norfolk Square in Glossop. Another event was held in Buxton too.

I’m really grateful to High Peak Borough Council for arranging these events again.

It’s an important moment to stop and reflect, not just to remember the victims of humanity’s most despicable crime but also to learn the lessons of history so we are never forced to repeat them.

The Holocaust is the greatest crime in the history of humanity, committed by a modern industrialised country, previously seen as an enlightened social democracy.

As the Holocaust moves from living memory to history, it is the duty of all of us to make sure we remember its horror and learn the lessons of history.

Sadly, the last few years have shown that antisemitism, that most pernicious and ancient hatred, is far more widespread than many realised, including in our beautiful part of the world. The hurt and fear Jewish people have experienced is all too real.

Since October 7, when Hamas-led militants murdered, raped and kidnapped over 1,200 innocent men, women and children, we’ve seen an explosion of antisemitism on the streets of Britain. That’s why I joined thousands on the recent Say No to Antisemitism March in Manchester to stand in solidarity with our Jewish community.

These recent events have been deeply concerning but I am heartened knowing the overwhelming majority of both the High Peak and this country stand together against hatred.