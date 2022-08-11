Robert Largan column: Have your say now in my survey on how to make our great town even better

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Peak Borough Council has also agreed to commit a further £4.2m to the scheme, bringing the total funding available for regeneration to more than £10m.

This comes on top of a £1m Government Heritage grant, to improve the historicshop fronts on Spring Gardens.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

Together with hardworking local Conservative councillors, we lobbied the Government at the highest levels and successfully made the case to invest in Buxton.

I even brought the Local Government Minister to visit Buxton to show him the potential of our town.

Now this historic funding has been secured, I am determined to ensure that High Peak Borough Council spends it wisely. I have some concerns about elements of the council’s plans, as have groups like Buxton Civic Association.

In particular, I am concerned about the council’s plan to buy The Springs Shopping Centre with taxpayers’ money, without clear plans to turn it into a success. The regeneration scheme also needs to offer more to attract families to visit the town centre.

‘I’ve launched a survey to collect the views of residents, so that I can present this to the council and ensure their plans match local priorities,’ says Robert Largan MP.

I know many local residents want better public toilet facilities in Buxton. This may not be the most glamorous of topics, but for those with hidden disabilities or young children, these facilities are vital.

In Parliament, I successfully campaigned to change the law to make it cheaper for councils to provide public toilets through extending business rate relief.

I am calling on the council to listen carefully to residents and businesses to fine tune their proposals for the Future High Street Fund.

I want to hear what you think. That’s why I’ve launched a survey to collect your views, so I can present this to the council and ensure their plans match local priorities.