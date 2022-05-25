Robert Largan column: Hard work goes on to keep High Peak on the right track

Northern’s latest announcement confirmed that this reduction in services will continue until at least December. This is deeply disappointing.

The situation is especially difficult given the major roadworks on Mottram Moor and the closure of Long Hill, meaning commuters face a double whammy of fewer trains and even worse traffic.

In Parliament, I have raised the need for Northern to urgently reinstate a full timetable as soon as possible.

Robert Largan, MP for High Peak (Photo credit: Richard Townshend)

For the last two months, I have been collecting a petition calling on Northern to bring back our trains, which has been signed by over 2,000 people so far. I would encourage everyone who hasn’t yet signed my petition to do so at robertlargan.co.uk/bringbackourtrains

This isn’t the only issue affecting our railways. The contract for operating Northern Trains was taken into public ownership in March 2020, after successive failures by the previous operator Arriva Rail North.

As this latest fiasco shows, however, public ownership isn’t an answer in its own right. We need to reform the fragmented system of franchising on our railways.

For this reason, I welcome the new Transport Bill and Great British Railways reforms progressing through Parliament.

‘These vital rail improvements are very welcome, but I know that, for many in High Peak, they remain out of reach’ says Robert Largan MP.

Together, they aim to simplify the management of the rail network, improve the reliability of services, and cut the cost of travel.

The £137 million upgrade to the Hope Valley line represents the biggest single investment in transport infrastructure in High Peak in my lifetime. This will make a huge difference to passengers in New Mills, Chinley, Edale, Hope and Bamford.

These vital improvements are very welcome, but I know that, for many in High Peak, they remain out of reach.

In Chinley, the station still has no step-free access. I am proud to support Chinley & Buxworth Transport Group and Northern’s Access for All funding bid.

Residents in Gamesley are also still waiting for the train station first promised to them in 1968.