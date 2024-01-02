Reflecting on 2023, I wrote an A to Z of highlights of the year. It’s far too long to fit in this short column but readers can see it on my Facebook page at fb.com/RobertLargan4HighPeak.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

In my alphabet, P was for Pensions, welcoming the fact that the Government is raising pensions by 8.7 per cent in April, worth up to £900 more per person per year.

A number of local people, while welcoming the pensions boost, have pointed out that they thought that P should be for Potholes and the need to improve road maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Obviously, cold and wet weather leads to more potholes and it’s not unusual that the state of roads worsens over the winter period.

Broadly speaking, Derbyshire’s roads are better than most, particularly when crossing over the border into either Greater Manchester or Sheffield.

However, there is no doubt that some roads are currently in a very poor state, especially following the recent cold and wet weather. We all pay a lot of money in council tax and expect to see our local

roads properly maintained to a high standard.

Therefore, I’m really pleased to report that the Government has given Derbyshire County Council a significant funding boost to fix potholes and maintain our local roads.

Advertisement

The Government have given Derbyshire an additional £176.1million for road maintenance. This is really positive news and I hope that we’ll start to see the results of these extra resources in 2024.

Advertisement

It’s important that this money is used wisely. It’s all well and good fixing potholes, but if the council are constantly having to refill in the same potholes again and again, it is not a great use of public money.

I’d like to see more planned road maintenance, with proper road resurfacing, done to a high standard. Not just patching and refilling the same problem spots repeatedly.

I want to make sure that High Peak gets its fair share of this extra funding and that the worst local roads are given the attention they deserve.

Let me know which roads near you need fixing and I’ll report it to the council for you!