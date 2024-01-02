Robert Largan Column: Great to see a boost for local roads as Derbyshire given more money to fix potholes
In my alphabet, P was for Pensions, welcoming the fact that the Government is raising pensions by 8.7 per cent in April, worth up to £900 more per person per year.
A number of local people, while welcoming the pensions boost, have pointed out that they thought that P should be for Potholes and the need to improve road maintenance.
Obviously, cold and wet weather leads to more potholes and it’s not unusual that the state of roads worsens over the winter period.
Broadly speaking, Derbyshire’s roads are better than most, particularly when crossing over the border into either Greater Manchester or Sheffield.
However, there is no doubt that some roads are currently in a very poor state, especially following the recent cold and wet weather. We all pay a lot of money in council tax and expect to see our local
roads properly maintained to a high standard.
Therefore, I’m really pleased to report that the Government has given Derbyshire County Council a significant funding boost to fix potholes and maintain our local roads.
The Government have given Derbyshire an additional £176.1million for road maintenance. This is really positive news and I hope that we’ll start to see the results of these extra resources in 2024.
It’s important that this money is used wisely. It’s all well and good fixing potholes, but if the council are constantly having to refill in the same potholes again and again, it is not a great use of public money.
I’d like to see more planned road maintenance, with proper road resurfacing, done to a high standard. Not just patching and refilling the same problem spots repeatedly.
I want to make sure that High Peak gets its fair share of this extra funding and that the worst local roads are given the attention they deserve.
Let me know which roads near you need fixing and I’ll report it to the council for you!
Email me on [email protected] or by calling my office on 01663 769 779.