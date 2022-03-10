This is after the council held a consultation last year on their proposal to sell Hogshaw rec, as part of their Accelerated Housing Delivery Programme.

I know that many local people were concerned about the loss of the rec and the impact that this would have on local wildlife and biodiversity.

Along with many local residents, I opposed the proposed sell-off. I understand that the overwhelming majority of responses to the consultation also opposed Labour’s plan to sell the site.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

When announcing the decision, the council bizarrely claimed that they had successfully ‘negotiated’ a deal to not sell Hogshaw rec.

Given the Labour council own the rec, I can only presume they negotiated with themselves.

Unfortunately, the council haven’t given any details about what is happening with the rest of the Hogshaw site, including the old tip, which is in the Local Plan.

But at least the much-loved recreation ground is safe!

I want to put on record my thanks to the Friends of Hogshaw and all the local residents who campaigned to save Hogshaw rec. This shows what we can achieve when we work together, writes Robert Largan.

I remain very concerned about the scale of housebuilding in Buxton and the pressure this is putting on our infrastructure and public services.

There are already significant traffic problems on Fairfield Road and the A6 corridor.

There is a risk that the long-anticipated closure of Long Hill will coincide with the works to build a new roundabout at Fairfield Common.

This means that there could be a significant period when Long Hill would be closed and the A6 at Fairfield Common would have temporary traffic lights.

That would almost completely cut Buxton off from the rest of High Peak and cause total chaos on local roads.

I have contacted both High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council to request an urgent meeting to discuss this.

Given the number of new houses being built in Buxton, with planning permission having already been granted for even more, I am pleased the council has listened to residents on this occasion and decided not to sell off Hogshaw rec.

