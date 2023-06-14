News you can trust since 1852
​I went to my local comprehensive school in Manchester under the last Labour Government.
By Robert Largan
Published 15th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read

I’ve seen what happens when the education system underperforms and lets children down.

I care passionately about education and improving opportunities for children from all backgrounds.

A good school makes all the difference because the children who miss out fall behind.

High Peak MP Robert Largan. Picture by Richard Townshend.High Peak MP Robert Largan. Picture by Richard Townshend.
I made a promise to ‘level up’ the High Peak. As I have said before, levelling up must include addressing the national inequalities in our education system.

That’s why I campaigned for our schools to get specific help, successfully getting Derbyshire designated as one of the Government’s priority Education Investment Areas - which means that our local schools get more money to recruit and retain top teachers in key subjects.

It’s why, along with local residents and Conservative councillors, I successfully campaigned to get Glossopdale School expanded, creating an extra 240 local school places.

Next year, even accounting for inflation, school funding will be at the highest level ever.

‘I care passionately about education and improving opportunities for children from all backgrounds. A good school makes all the difference because the children who miss out fall behind,’ says High Peak MP Robert Largan.‘I care passionately about education and improving opportunities for children from all backgrounds. A good school makes all the difference because the children who miss out fall behind,’ says High Peak MP Robert Largan.
Since being elected, I regularly host a special High Peak Head Teacher Forum, so I can hear directly from local headteachers about the challenges that they face and what extra support they need.

Last week, I held my latest headteacher forum and went one better.

My colleague, the Schools Minister Nick Gibb, came to the forum to listen to headteachers from High Peak’s schools.

One of the things Nick has pushed consistently, and has really worked for, is the use of ‘phonics’ to teach reading.

Essentially, that means teaching young children the sounds made by groups of letters when they first start.

Although it might seem obvious, using phonics was dismissed as old fashioned. Nick changed all that.

After decades of underperformance, an international study has confirmed that English primary school children are now the best in the west at reading.

Our 10-year-olds finished ahead of those in every other European country and the United States. In fact, their reading scores continued to improve both during and after the pandemic.

Teachers should be incredibly proud of this achievement. By getting these early basics right, we are changing children’s entire lives for the better.

This is an education reform, delivered by the Conservative Government, that has made a real difference to a huge number of children’s lives.

But there is lots more to do. I’ll keep standing up for our local schools!

