Robert Largan column: Generous community spirit of the area always shines bright

In the Cote Heath by-election, they voted for change, with a 12 per cent swing from Labour to Conservative.

The newly-elected Conservative councillor, Kev Kirkham, was a fantastic local candidate, running a positive campaign with a plan to improve local play facilities, find a permanent solution for the Hoffman Quarry (or ‘Blue Lagoon’), and increase the number of places at Harpur Hill Primary School, to cope with all the new houses being built in the area.

He also pledged to work with me, as part of a united team, rather than obsess over petty political squabbles.

High Peak MP Robert Largan

Last Thursday’s result means Labour have now lost their majority on the council. This means that they are now more accountable to the people of High Peak and will now need to collaborate with councillors from other parties.

This is particularly important when it comes to key decisions like how to spend the £10 million Future High Street Fund to regenerate Buxton town centre. I’ve consistently called on the council to make sure the money is spent wisely and not wasted on pet projects.

I hope the Labour administration reflects on why it lost and starts to listen. However, it is now looking very likely that Labour will remain in charge, with tacit support from the Green Party.

Nevertheless, last Thursday’s vote shows change is possible. Kev joins a strong and united local team working hard to deliver for High Peak.

Community spirit

We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the world, but we know there remains work to be done.

Whether it’s a global pandemic, a burst dam, devastating storms, or war in Eastern Europe, the generous community spirit of the High Peak has always shone bright.

I work hard all year round to make sure local people’s voices are heard, both at the Town Hall and the highest levels of government.

If you want to see improvements and help to make the High Peak an ever better place to live, join my team and stand as a councillor yourself (volunteer at robertlargan.co.uk/getinvolved)