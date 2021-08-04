Robert Largan column: Emergency workers play such an amazing role in our community

We are all so grateful for the amazing response of the emergency services, the Royal Air Force and countless volunteers.

Recently, I have had a chance to personally thank some of the emergency workers who continue to keep our area safe. I visited Buxton Fire Station to have a chat with our awesome local firefighters and observe them on a training exercise.

They have to train hard to deal with so many different emergencies. From saving people from burning buildings to fighting wildfires on the moors, they do an amazing job.

High Peak MP Robert Largan

I’ve also been on patrol with British Transport Police in Buxton, Dove Holes, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Chinley and Glossop. As someone mugged on a local train, passenger safety is a particularly important issue to me.

I also took part in a training exercise with Kinder Mountain Rescue Team, acting as a simulated casualty that needed resucing. Our local mountain rescue teams are absolutely brilliant and it was great to see their work up close.

Emergency workers have had to work under really difficult circumstances because of the pandemic and we owe them a huge thanks.

They make a really big contribution to our community, especially during times of crisis. We owe it to them to give them the support they need and learn lessons when things go wrong.

Toddbrook Reservoir

The Toddbrook inquiry uncovered that there were major design flaws in alterations to the dam carried out by the nationalised British Waterways in the 1970s. Recommendations have also been made for improving the maintenance and monitoring of dams and reservoirs. I am glad the Government has accepted the recommendations and has started implementing them.