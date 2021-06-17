Robert Largan Column: Deal with Australia is positive news for British businesses

The main elements of the deal were agreed with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a meeting in Downing Street earlier this week. This agreement marks a new dawn in the UK’s relationship with Australia, which is deeply rooted in a shared history and common values.

Under the new agreement, British products will be cheaper to sell into Australia, supporting UK industries that employ 3.5 million people across the country. The UK-Australia trade relationship was worth £13.9 billion last year and is set to grow under the deal, creating opportunities for businesses and producers in every part of the UK.

Iconic British products will flow into Australia, including many made in the High Peak. In return, we will have more access to classic Australian items like wine, swimwear, and confectionery. British households could save up to £34 million a year thanks to this agreement.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP

Red tape will also be reduced, increasing market access for services professionals. More than 13,000 small businesses that already export to Australia will benefit from reduced bureaucracy. Our leading digital and tech sectors will enjoy new opportunities.

British farmers will be protected by a cap on tariff-free imports for 15 years, using tariff rate quotas and other safeguards. The Government is also supporting agricultural producers to increase their exports overseas, including to new markets in the Indo-Pacific. This is of particular importance to me and I have repeatedly stood up for our Peak District farmers in Parliament, including rebelling against the Government to successfully secure the creation of a new Agriculture & Trade Commission.

Under the agreement, Brits under the age of 35 will be able to travel and work in Australia more freely, opening new opportunities for young people. This will strengthen the historic ties between our countries going forward.

An agreement with Australia is also a gateway into the fast-growing Indo-Pacific region and will boost our bid to join CPTPP, one of the largest free trade areas in the world, covering £9 trillion of GDP and 11 Pacific nations from Australia to Mexico.

