Robert Largan column: Converting High Peak Halls into affordable homes is best for the area

Following a number of technical challenges that I raised about the validity of the University of Derby’s application, planning officers at High Peak Borough Council have recommended that the enabling application be refused.

It was quite clear to me that there were a number of serious flaws in the planning application process. I am very pleased planning officers have agreed with me in issuing this recommendation.

It is important to note that the Labour council was originally set to simply rubber stamp this application. It’s only because Conservative councillors called the decision in that this application can now be refused by the planning committee on August 7.

Huge credit must go to Councillors Adie Hopkinson, Paul Hardy and Linda Grooby for calling the application in for separate decision.

Opposition to the proposals has been overwhelming, with an unprecedented number of objections submitted to the planning application. Over 5,000 local people have also responded to my survey, with 89 per cent opposing the plans.

I’ve been supporting local residents and Derbyshire Police in opposing this ludicrous proposal. I hope that councillors follow the recommendation of planning officers and reject this application.

I also hope that the University of Derby now abandons its plans, which I feel have always been about money and filling a black hole in the University’s budget caused by their decision to pull out of Buxton.

But I don’t just want to stop the university’s plans for an asylum dispersal centre. I want to see High Peak Halls used in a positive way to help local people.

I am pushing for High Peak Halls to be converted into badly-needed affordable homes for local people.

This option is the right way forward for the High Peak.

