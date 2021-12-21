Robert Largan Column: Christmas greetings to all and here's to a brighter 2022

As with previous years, I ran a competition to design my Christmas e-card and have donated what I would have spent on Christmas cards to the fantastic Buxton-based charity the Thomas Theyer Foundation.

In sending out the e-card, I want to reflect the best of the High Peak. The standard of entries was incredibly high and picking just one winner was certainly difficult. That said, congratulations to Sophia Isabelle Lee (aged seven) from Chinley Primary School as this year’s deserved winner.

I have also run my Best Decorated Street Competition. Ahead of announcing this year’s winner, I visited Parkway in New Mills, the winner of last year’s competition.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Largan MP

The lights look great again, and the street pulled together to raise funds for the brilliant Blythe House Hospice. The residents of Parkway should be very proud! I am currently visiting this year’s nominated streets and will announce the winner shortly.

Speaking of Christmas cheer, I volunteered as a helper elf for Father Christmas visiting local residents to help raise money for Glossop Mountain Rescue Team. It was great fun spreading some festive cheer and raising money for such a good cause.

I know Christmas can be a tough time financially for some families, particularly so with the pandemic. I’m pleased to report that Derbyshire County Council has created a Household Support Fund to help struggling households this winter.

The £5.4 million fund is in addition to the existing support schemes, and provides payments worth £64 per household, plus an additional £20 for every adult or child. This means, for example, a couple with two children could receive a payment worth up to £124. For information and to apply, call 01629 533399. A separate voucher to help with the cost of living will also be available in the New Year.

Finally, I would urge everyone to get their booster jab. I got mine last week at the Fairfield Centre in Buxton.

It was very efficient and I was in and out in just five minutes!