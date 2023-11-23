Robert Largan Column: ​Back my campaign for better public toilets across our area

​For a long time I have been campaigning for better access to public toilets across the High Peak, particularly in Buxton town centre.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

​I know that this isn’t the most glamorous or exciting of topics, but that doesn’t mean it is any less important.

The lack of public toilets creates a serious barrier to pregnant women, the elderly, people with hidden disabilities, families with young children and people with medical conditions such as prostate cancer.

Better public toilet facilities make shopping that much easier and stress-free for many people.

Sorting this issue is a hobby horse of mine, and not just because my mum nags me about it every time she goes shopping in Buxton.

A few years ago, along with several other MPs, I successfully changed the law to give 100 per cent business rates relief to public toilets.

The idea being to make it easier and cheaper for local authorities or shopping centres to provide more public toilets.

Following my efforts, working closely with local Conservative councillors, we successfully secured £10 million to regenerate Buxton town centre, including £6.6 million from the Government’s Future High Street Fund.

This money presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to regenerate Buxton town centre.

High Peak Borough Council used £8.25million of this taxpayers’ money to buy The Springs shopping centre.

When the council informed me they were considering using taxpayers’ money to buy The Springs, I asked them to set out what they planned to do with the shopping centre.

The response they gave me was “we’ll pay consultants to tell us what to do”.

To put it politely, this response did not reassure me and I urged them to think very carefully and have a proper plan in place before spending huge sums of taxpayers’ money on the shopping centre. They went ahead anyway.

However, one upside is that the council now has the ability to provide more public toilets in the town centre. Amazingly, the council have so far failed to open public toilets in the shopping centre.

Hundreds of local people have signed my petition calling for better public toilet facilities.