Robert Largan column: ​2023 has been a year full of progress and achievement

​As we toast in the New Year, it’s important to take a moment to reflect on the last 12 months and events of the last few years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a somewhat dramatic 2022, 2023 has certainly been a much calmer year. Following the challenges of a global pandemic and a global energy crisis sparked by war, we’ve seen the British economy turn a corner.

Inflation has been halved, which will help ease cost of living pressures on so many families. The Government have been able to deliver tax cuts for 29 million working people, which will first be felt in January payslips.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This hasn’t happened by accident. This is because of difficult decisions taken by the Government over the last year or so.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

There’s lots more to do, particularly on clearing the Covid backlog in the NHS and ending the crisis in the English Channel. But we’ve also achieved a lot by working together locally:

Getting the £228million Mottram Bypass & Glossop Spur Road approved; securing £10million to regenerate Buxton town centre; reinstating the breast cancer mobile screening unit; getting

construction started on the £145million upgrade to the Hope Valley line; getting construction started on new urgent care centres at Stepping Hill Hospital and Tameside Hospital; the creation of the annual High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair; expanding Glossopdale School to create an extra 240 places for local children; getting the High Peak included in the ultra-fast broadband rollout; getting two new specialist mental health units unit opened at Tameside Hospital and Stepping Hill Hospital; creating the High Peak Nature Recovery project to restore our local moors; securing extra money for local schools and seeing school standards improve significantly; winning funding to restore Glossop Town Hall; securing the future of important local heritage buildings like Torr Vale Mill, Buxton Opera House and seeing Buxton Crescent’s restoration completed; to name just a few.

Advertisement

I’ve also worked hard to support local people when they need help. Over the last four years, my office and I have taken up over 55,000 individual cases on behalf of local people and responded to over 100,000 emails, letters, phone calls and held countless face-to-face chats at my weekly help and advice surgeries.

"​As we toast in the New Year, it’s important to take a moment to reflect on the last 12 months and events of the last few years", says High Peak's Conservative MP Robert Largan.

Advertisement

I’m proud to have gone the extra mile over the last 12 months and the last four years.

Otherwise, I simply wish to say thank you to everyone for the many words of support and encouragement. It means more than I can ever truly express. It is a huge honour to represent you all in Parliament.

Whatever happens over the next year, I will continue to stand up for the High Peak and work with